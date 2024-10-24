“Doctor Tarek William Saab, my mother’s life is in your hands”: Pleaded the son of social community leader with cancer detained in Lara

The social leader, Yenny Lucia Barrios Torbello, who suffers from non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, has been detained for 43 days by Nicolás Maduro’s regime, and so far they have not allowed her to undergo the scheduled chemotherapy treatment.

The last few hours have been terrifying for Barrios, who is detained at the Pata e’ Palo Bolivarian National Police headquarters in the city of Barquisimeto, capital of Lara State.

Her health has deteriorated considerably due to not receiving the proper care or treatment.

This dramatic situation led her only son, Diego Sierralta, to speak out and demand that his mother be allowed, at least, to receive proper medical attention.

In a video published through social networks, Diego Sierralta narrates the ordeal that his mother has had to go through, being detained and suffering from cancer, who has only been allowed medical assistance to relieve the pain, but not to undergo chemotherapy treatment.

Sierralta explains that more than 40 days after Yenny Barrios’ arrest, she has not been seen by the forensic doctor, a procedure that must be carried out as soon as the arrest occurs.

For this reason, he mentioned that he has gone to several instances in the city of Caracas, including the Attorney General’s Office, where he submitted the request and obtained the receipt, but has not received any response.

Likewise, he has gone to all the institutions in the city of Barquisimeto, where there is no sign of his mother’s transfer oficio (writ, official transfer order). However, he was informed that it supposedly had already been issued.

In the heartbreaking story, Sierralta says that the last few nights have been very hard for her mother. They had to take her from her place of confinement to the Antonio María Pineda Central University Hospital in Barquisimeto, where they only give her injections to calm the pain, but she does not receive any other type of medical care.

They do not allow her to be hospitalized or taken to a private healthare center.

“As long as she does not receive chemotherapy, it will not be possible for her to get better,” said Yenny Barrios’ only son.

At the same time, he stressed that each day that passes without proper care and treatment is one day less of life for his mother.

In light of this, he sends a public message to the Attorney General, Tarek William Saab, to whom he begs so that his mother can receive the proper care.

“Doctor William Saab, my mother’s life is in your hands,” he concluded.