“My son has lost 12 kilos”, lamented the mother of a young man detained for protesting in Venezuela (video)

Amid the political tension following the recent elections in Venezuela, a group of mothers and fathers have raised their voices to denounce the arbitrary arrests of their children. “My son has lost 12 kilos,” said a mother in tears (about 26 lbs.), who was very concerned about the health of her son who has been detained for months now.

By lapatilla.com

These moving testimonies reflect the pain and anguish of many families who have seen their loved ones arrested without justification. A father, visibly affected, could not contain his tears when he recounted that, for three months, he has not been allowed to see his son. “I don’t know what condition he is in, I just want him to come home,” he cried between sobs.

Human rights organizations have documented an increase in cases of arbitrary detentions in the post-election context. This has generated much concern both nationally and internationally. Activists denounce that these actions seek to silence the opposition and intimidate those who dare to question the past election results.

The clamor of these families resonates in a Venezuela marked by the crisis. This Friday relatives demonstrated in front of the Ministry for the Penitentiary Service. Meanwhile, the authorities have remained silent in the face of these demands, leaving citizens in a state of helplessness.

The international community is watching closely, as the voices of those affected continue to demand justice and the immediate release of their loved ones.