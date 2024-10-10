There are more than 1,900 political prisoners in Venezuela according to NGO Foro Penal

Through his account on X, the Vice President of the NGO Foro Penal, Gonzalo Himiob, reported that as of October 7th there are 1,916 prisoners for political reasons in Venezuela, 11 more than the previous balance corresponding to September 30th.

Víctor Federico González / Correspondent lapatilla.com

Himiob detailed in its balance that of the total number of political prisoners, 1,676 are men and 240 are women. While in relation to their occupation, it detailed that 1,757 are civilians and 159 military.

70 of them are teenagers between the ages of 14 and 17, and 1,846 are adults.

Finally, the report highlights that since July 29th, the day after the presidential elections in the country, 1,784 politically motivated arrests have been made.