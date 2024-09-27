Venezuela’s opposition in San Félix and Puerto Ordaz will join the global demonstration this #28Sep

The Venezuelan opposition called for a global mobilization this Saturday, September 28th, two months after the presidential elections.

By: Pableysa Ostos | Correspondent lapatilla.com

The demonstration aims to ask for the worldwide recognition as president-elect of Edmundo González Urrutia, who has been exiled since September 8th in Spain. The protest will also be to demand the cessation of crimes against humanity and reject Nicolás Maduro and his regime.

“All united in the same cause: the freedom of Venezuela. After two months of our spectacular victory, we will raise our voices,” said María Corina Machado through a video posted on social networks.

In the case of Ciudad Guayana, in the south of Venezuela, the opposition will have activities in 5 parishes: Simón Bolívar, 11 de Abril, Chirica and Dalla Costa, in San Felix; in the city of Puerto Ordaz it will be in Unare. All activities are scheduled for 9:00 in the morning.

“The idea is to bring the printed minutes of those parishes where the concentrations will be held,” said a political leader of the region.