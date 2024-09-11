Aurora de Superlano recalled that her husband has been in Venezuela’s ‘El Helicoide’ for 41 days, “the most dangerous torture center in the world”

Monday, September 9th, marked 41 days since Freddy Superlano’s warrantless arrest, which occurred in Caracas after accompanying María Corina Machado in a street activity. He was taken to ‘El Helicoide’, one of Venezuela’s infamous torture centers, where he remains imprisoned. His wife Aurora demanded his freedom and asked Venezuelans scattered around the world to make visible and denounce what is happening in the country.

Correspondent lapatilla.com

The wife of the political leader considers that the worst thing that the families of political prisoners in El Helicoide and other prisons in the country can experience is that they are forgotten while they are tortured.

Aurora de Superlano recalled that during the electoral campaign her husband made public his wish that when Venezuela were restored, El Helicoide should be closed and be transformed into a museum of human rights, so that the importance of freedom is not forgotten.

To continue the fight, Freddy Superlano’s wife sent a message to those who have left Venezuela for whatever reason, so that they do not stop denouncing what is happening in the country, because those who are still left here are increasingly limited in their ability to do so.

Aurora’s video, published on Instagram, is accompanied by a text that also refers to more than 1,700 people detained for political reasons, for whom she also demands freedom.