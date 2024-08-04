Peaceful demonstrations were held in Maturín, in eastern Venezuela, after the call of María Corina Machado

In different sectors of Maturín, citizens gathered peacefully to demonstrate against the electoral results that gave Nicolás Maduro as the winner. The people responded to the call of the democratic opposition leader María Corina Machado, who asked to go out this Saturday throughout the country and thus stay in the streets.

Correspondent lapatilla.com

Among the opposition concentration points was the entrance to the ‘Las Cayenas’ neighborhood, on Bella Vista Avenue, where citizens, with whistles and pots, demanded that the CNE show the signed official voting poll records, after six days have passed without publishing them.

In the La Floresta roundabout, another group of people did the same with Venezuelan flags and other symbols where they expressed their rejection of the results announced by the electoral body.

The ‘La Periquera’ square, in the San Simón parish, also served as a stage for opposition protesters to gather for several hours.

Meanwhile, in the Boquerón neighborhood, another group of people gathered to the sound of whistles and vuvuzelas demanding freedom and the publication of all the official voting poll records to the governing body (CNE) and to compare them with those presented by the Unitary Platform.