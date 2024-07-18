María Corina Machado reported an attack against her and her team in Barquisimeto, Western Venezuela

Just 10 days before Venezuela’s presidential election, the main opposition leader reported an attack against her and her team in Barquisimeto, during the tour she is carrying out for the presidential campaign.

Through various social network accounts, María Corina Machado shared a video in which she detailed this attack: “this morning they committed an attack against me and my team in Barquisimeto, Lara State.”

Likewise, the opposition leader added “our cars were vandalized and a brake line was cut. Agents of the regime followed us from neighboring Portuguesa State and surrounded the urbanization where we spent the night.”

Furthermore she reiterated “Maduro’s campaign is violence and he is responsible for any damage to our physical integrity. They won’t stop us!”