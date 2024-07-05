At least 80 volunteers from the Venezuelan Red Cross are in Cumanacoa providing medical and logistical assistance

From Cumanacoain rastern Venezuela, Luis Farías, President of the Venezuelan Red Cross, reported that more than 80 volunteers are deployed throughout the Montes municipality to care for those affected.

lapatilla.com correspondent

“We are giving healthcare support, providing various services, delivery of medicines and, above all, we are supporting something very important such as reestablishing contact between family members. Anyone who has not had access to charge their cell phone, who has lost it and who needs to contact a family member, they will get help here,” Farías stated.

He commented that they are in communication with the International Red Cross to obtain more aid which will be distributed not only in Cumanacoa, but also surrounding communities that were also affected by the passage of Hurricane Beryl.

They installed a camp (tents) to serve those affected in Cumanacoa and there they offer the following:

Registry

Review of vital signs

Vitamins

Dewormers

Medical consultations

Medication deliveries

Family reunion point