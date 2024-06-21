Venezuela’s main opposition leader, María Corina Machado, arrived in Guarico’s town of Ortiz supported by the llanero spirit (video)

Venezuela’s main opposition leader María Corina Machado arrived this Thursday in Guarico’s town of Ortiz supported by the spirit of thousands of llaneros who left their homes to support the democratic cause.

La información que necesitas para comenzar el día ¡Suscríbete gratis!

lapatilla.com

“Under this little “Guariqueño” sun, we arrived in Ortiz. What spirit the llaneros have! They have been 2 days of historic and unforgettable tours,” Machado celebrated on her social networks as she prepares to conclude her tour of the Guárico before heading to neighboring Cojedes State.

After, once again, the freedom caravan overcame the obstacles of the regime’s political organization PSUV, Machado was received by thousands of people in the streets all over the state, where she reminded everyone the importance of exercising the vote and providing support for the unitary candidacy of Edmundo González Urrutia.