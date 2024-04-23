‘Comando con Venezuela’ deployed in Carabobo: “People are convinced that this is a golden opportunity”

The team that makes up the ‘Comando con Venezuela’ (Command with Venezuela) in Carabobo is deployed and ready in throughout the state and holding neighborhood assemblies in different sectors and swear in the so-called “comanditos” (little commandoes), ahead of Venezuela’s next presidential election on July 28th.

lapatilla.com correspondent

The coordinator of the Grand National Alliance (GANA) in the ‘Comando con Venezuela’ Carabobo, Albany Colmenares, reported that last week they swore in the commanders in the municipalities of Bejuma, Miranda, Montalbán, Carlos Arvelo, and sectors of Miguel Peña, Rafael Urdaneta and Negro Primero in Valencia.

In addition, she pointed out that they have held assemblies in the communities to keep residents informed of the steps to follow along the electoral route up to election day.

She commented that they have had very good receptivity from the neighbors in every activity they have carred out from the ‘Comando con Venezuela’ in Carabobo.

“There is a lot of commitment, a lot of determination, people are convinced that this is a golden opportunity and the demonstrations of support for this campaign in each of the assemblies have been very positive,” she said.

Colmenares highlighted that the inhabitants of the communities have expressed their support for the decision of the Unitary Platform to unanimously approve the candidacy of career diplomat Edmundo González for the presidential elections.

“With the designation of Edmundo González as a candidate by the Unity coalition, people were very receptive. Many people stated that they do not know him, however, they will support him because he has the support of María Corina Machado,” she said.

The ‘Comando con Venezuela’ Carabobo team that has led the activities in recent weeks is made up of Isandra Villegas and Manuel Barreto, coordinators of the electoral center; Nikoll Arteaga, coordinator of the operations center; Ronald González, coordinator of the organization center; and Albany Colmenares, coordinator of the GANA (Grand National Alliance) headquarters.