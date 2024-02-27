Spanish sports talent hunter will visit Venezuela next April

From April 16th to 22nd, Marius Lucien Makón, CEO of Verde Próximo, Project Director of the Nástic Soccer Academy and Executive Director of the Xaloc International School Sport Academy, will be visiting Venezuela. He comes with the intention of attracting sport talents in soccer, basketball, paddle and Formula 1.

His official tour includes meetings with government and sports authorities in Caracas, and Carabobo and Nueva Esparta states.

The ‘Gimnástic Club of Tarragona’, S. A. D., popularly known as Nástic de Tarraga, is a Spanish football club based in the city of Tarragona, in the autonomous community of Catalonia.

It is the oldest sports organization in existence in Spain.

In addition to soccer teams, it has eight more sports sections.

Marius Lucien Makon was a candidate for mayor of Barcelona in 2019 for the “For a fairer world” party.

He is an entrepreneur in the areas of culture, sports and agriculture.

His work has always been related to improving and advancing society.

Furthermore, it has been an important actor in the fight against inequality in Spain and has used sport and, in particular, football, as a spearhead to help African countries in the fight against illegal immigration by supporting young Africans to achieve their dreams through sport.

After this announcement, the Nástic manager said that he will travel to Venezuela to meet with the National Executive and present a sports development and bilateral trade project, with the intention of expanding the sporting and human achievements of Venezuelans.

He highlighted that the Tarragona team visits Venezuela thanks to ‘Verde Próximo’, which is a company that has been directly in charge for several years of promoting and managing bilateral sports businesses and environmental protection, as well as the fight against climate change and housing construction in Africa.

Marius Lucien Makon, with ample experience on the African continent and Europe, made the decision to visit Venezuela to look for talents between 12 and 18 years old, so that instead of emigrating to other countries, they go to Spain to study and train as high competition athletes to defend the Venezuelan colors.

