Chavismo seeks to discourage citizen participation in Venezuela with arbitrary arrests

Specialists in political affairs and human rights activists (HR) explained that the arbitrary arrests and persecutions ordered by Nicolás Maduro’s administration so far in 2024 are actions that seek to discourage citizen participation.

lapatilla.com correspondent

In this regard, political scientist Ángel Lugo highlighted the resilience of Venezuelans, who still raise their voices in protest to demand respect in the face of the systematic violation of their rights.

“We are starting to fight over the electoral conditions, Venezuelan society wants to vote (…) and the only way ahead for the regime is to become more restrictive, to punish. That’s why it accuses people of treason to the country to scare them, so that they do not participate,” Lugo pointed out.

Meanwhile, former parliamentarian and human rights defender, Rafael Narváez, questioned the detention and political persecution, as well as the lack of independence of public powers in Venezuela.

“The State is wrong in the persecution of a starving people, who survive with miserable pensions (…) and that persecution has to do with something: there are no independent public powers, the criminal justice system is being used as an armed execution arm to violate the Article 49, which is due process, the right to defense, the right to the presumption of innocence, the right to constitutional guarantees,” Narváez emphasized.

Both Lugo and Narváez offered these statements in the middle of a democracy and human rights forum organized by the Unitary Platform, in San Juan de los Morros, capital of the Guárico State, this Thursday, January 25th.