Traces of crude oil arrived with the new year in Choroní (Photos)

While visitors to Choroní were enjoying the start of the new year in ‘Playa Grande’, a worrying situation arose. The Town Guards received notifications from users about the presence of crude oil traces on the coast, which led to an immediate inspection.

Comienza el 2024 bien informado con nuestro Newsletter ¡Suscríbete gratis!

By Correspondent lapatilla.com

It was confirmed that at least 15 people were affected, stained with black spots on their skin, feet and shoes after diving in the sea. Although some users in Cata had previously reported this this same type of incident, the authorities had not corroborated the information until now.

It is important to remember, that according to images captured by the Sentinel-2 satellite of the European Space Agency (ESA), these images show that the oil spill that happened in ‘El Palito’ refinery on December 26th has extended to at least 103 km² (almost 40 sq miles) from the coast of Puerto Cabello in Carabobo State.

Likewise, the Minister of Petroleum of the regime, Pedro Tellechea, reported on December 30th that brigades specialized in the environment were working with all the factors of the central and regional Government so that in less than 72 hours the beaches of the central coastal axis would not have any type of affectation.

“Currently, we have 99% of the conditions of our beaches suitable, we do not have any type of impact,” declared Tellechea, days after the spill that occurred in ‘El Palito’ and that caused tourists to avoid the beaches of Carabobo, and now the Aragua State beaches should look twice before going for a dip in the sea.