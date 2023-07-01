María Corina Machado, forceful against Chavismo: The disqualification by the regime is rubbish, it is worth zero

The candidate for the opposition primary election for the “Vente Venezuela” party, María Corina Machado, assured that the disqualification imposed by Chavismo against her is “garbage, it is worth zero.”

Ms. Machado stated that Nicolás Maduro’s regime “comes as one more farce, it is a useless disqualification that they intend to announce today.”

Likewise, she assured that the disqualification “only shows that they know they are defeated.”

“This is a fight of good against evil, and we are going to win it,” Machado said this Friday at her closing ceremony after a three-day tour of the state of Barinas.

Similarly, the candidate herself stated that she would tell the regime “that despair is a bad adviser.”

Knowing of her disqualification, María Corina replied: “They got me wrong, they don’t know me, we will continue until the end.”

“This was coming, but if they thought that this disqualification farce was going to discourage participation. Now we are coming with more force,” she added.

“We are facing criminals. From where the misfortune began with this revolution, I tell you that there is no going back,” said the candidate.

Nicolás Maduro’s regime disqualified Machado from holding public office for 15 years .