Decrease in the loan portfolio for tourism stagnates the construction of hotels in Margarita

The President of the Chamber of Builders of Nueva Esparta, Luis Fernández, confirmed that in Margarita there are a few hotels that were left unfinished, because they depended on credit support for tourism, but the portfolio is currently very restricted and there is no access to this type of financing.

Dexcy Guédez // Correspondent lapatilla.com

In the area of multi-family housing there are also a number of projects paralyzed due to the impossibility of securing electricity supply.

He urged government (utility and service) companies to guarantee the availability of services, because it is the only way to they reactivate the construction sector, not only in Margarita, but also in Coche Island.

In view of the fact that there is a slight recovery in sales in the real estate sector, this means that some builders are looking for random financing in places other than private banks, such as the capital market and some in the crypto asset markets that are having a boom in the country and that could be a second breakthrough to try to energize that sector of the regional economy.

He estimated that the industry is about 95% paralyzed, coinciding with the statistics recently released by the regional board of the Single Union of Construction Workers in the state.

He attributed the sector’s stagnation to multiple factors, but the one with the greatest weight seems to be the lack of guarantee of basic services such as water and electricity. “At least a lapse of 30 hours reliability are demanding some important connections to Corpoelec.”

In this regard, he said that there are many transnational companies interested in getting involved in privatization or forming joint ventures to guarantee optimal water and electricity services to Nueva Esparta State.