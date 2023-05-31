Alarm in Táchira State after increase in sexual crimes against minors

Sexual crimes against children and adolescents in Táchira State have increased at least 500% during the first four months of 2023, according to the Venezuelan Observatory of Violence (OVV), Táchira chapter, during the presentation of its report.

Anggy Polanco // Correspondent Lapatilla.com

Yensy Meneses, coordinator of the OVV in Táchira pointed out that the Panamerican Municipality, in the north of the state, is the one with the highest incidence of sexual crimes, according to media reports which are the sources used by the organization to compile the data.

He highlighted that 53% of the crimes reported are directed towards children and adolescents, aged between 2 and 17 years, and 42% of the cases are of a sexual nature. The numbers represent a significant increase compared to last year, when only two types of crimes against minors were registered.

Of 58 children victims of violence in the state, 45 have been victims of some type of sexual violence, and in most cases the perpetrators are relatives or close to the children.

He mentioned the decrease in homicides resulting from confrontation between and againstirregular groups, but an increase in other motives such as intrafamily violence.

Moreover, he highlighted some changes in the criminal dynamics after the re-opening of the border, since the crime of robbery in commercial areas reappeared with greater frequency and a change in the violence patterns on the border has been noted.

The OVV coordinator stated that there is a lot of silence in Táchira’s media regarding the recruitment of minors and the operation of criminal gangs, while Cúcuta’s (Colombia) press does reflect these events. It is worth mentioning that the Venezuelan State does not offer official figures on the crimes that occur in the state or country.