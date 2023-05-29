OVV warns of the risk for children and adolescents from Margarita and Coche who leave the classroom to dedicate themselves to fishing

Posteado en: Venezuelan News in English

The Venezuelan Observatory of Violence, Nueva Esparta chapter (OVV-Nueva Esparta), reported the death of adolescent and young fishermen in shipwrecks that recently occurred in Margarita. OVV- Nueva Esparta thus warned of the risk incurred by those who leave the classroom to dedicate themselves to the trade of fishermen.

By Dexcy Guédez // La Patilla Correspondent

Hilda Mendoza, Coordinator of the Venezuelan Observatory of Violence, Nueva Esparta chapter, considers that the events are linked to the humanitarian crisis in the country and that from this arises the need to incorporate children and adolescents into family productivity in dire conditions with very little protection, as is the lack of maintenance of the boats.

“As is known, the costs for the maintenance of the boats are very high and for that reason their owners cannot do it, turning them into real time bombs,” warned Mendoza.

She recalled that since last year this NGO has been warning about the risks and effects of child labor in Nueva Esparta State.

She admitted that since fishing is a deeply rooted trade in this area of the country, they do not look badly at children and adolescents learning this art and craft for family income, but without exposing them to fatal outcomes like those that have recently occurred in Margarita island.

On the other hand, the coordinator of the Venezuelan Violence Observatory in the region highlighted the increase in cases of child prostitution that are registered especially in the center of Porlamar.

Although they do not have real statistics, Mendoza said that they conducted an interview with a teenager who is engaged in this practice in the commercial district of Porlamar, and she revealed to them there are several who are dedicated to this trade seeking a livelihood in the Plaza Bolívar de Porlamar.

One of the favorable results of the observation until April of this year, is that they do not record cases of human trafficking in the island state.