The rise the dollar and prices diluted Maduro’s bonds adjustments for Margarita’s workers

Workers have not yet received the scant adjustment of some of the bonuses from Nicolás Maduro’s regime and the raise has already been diluted by the escalation of the dollar and of prices of supplies and food in the island of Margarita.

By Dexcy Guédez // Correspondent lapatilla.com

Carmen Figueroa, coordinator of the Nueva Esparta Interunion Unit (UINE), assured that since last week they have been registering increases in the prices of mass consumption products.

“We already have to pay increased prices for the main food items. The condition of insularity always affects us in terms of transportation and food costs, but this time it has been worse. The first thing that increased was rice, pasta and some legumes, which is the little that we have access to with those miserable salaries,” pointed out the union leader.

She insisted that with the May 1st announcements, instead of improving the situation of public employees, they made it worse because benefits decreased.

“There is no point in having supermarkets full of food when public employees have no way to buy those items,” Figueroa reiterated.

She does not rule out that this weekend the personal economy of the country’s workers will worsen, taking into account that starting next week they will receive the “economic war” bonus, which was also reduced by at least 14 dollars.

“The situation of retirees and pensioners is going to get worse day by day,” warned the spokeswoman for the UINE.

