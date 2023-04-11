In Maracaibo, tax reductions are applied to more than 50 items to stimulate economic recovery

Posteado en: Actualidad

The mayor of the city of Maracaibo, Rafael Ramírez Colina, reported that the second reform of the Ordinance on License and Tax on Economic Activities has begun.



Apr 10, 2023

The approach includes lowering the payment in the amounts in the area of health, technology, tourism and oil.

The goal of this reform is to get more taxpayers to pay their taxes, highlighted the mayor.

The president of the Municipal Chamber, José Bermúdez, said that some 56 items will have a discount percentage in their tax rates.

The areas in which the discounts will apply will be health, what refers to the sale and distribution of medicines, technology, oil, hotels and tourism, among others, which directly affect the life of the citizen.

Bermúdez highlighted that the goal for this 2023 is to continue promoting the “Sube Tu Santamaría” (Open you doors) Plan.

The reduction percentages will range between 2%, 3% and 4%, once the ordinance is sanctioned. It is expected that by the end of the month it will be approved.

