Imports and drop in meat consumption have producers with “the rope around their neck” in Zulia

The Federation of Ranchers of Lake Maracaibo (Fegalago) sees with concern that around four million Venezuelans, mostly those who work in the public administration, find it difficult to consume protein and other items.

Mar 30, 2023

Agricultural producers in Zulia State denounce that there is currently a significant decrease in meat consumption.

In the opinion of the President of Fegalago, Paúl Márquez, there are two causes that have led to the decrease in protein consumption.

The main one is the loss of purchasing power due to the low wages of workers, which barely reaches 5 dollars a month.

This leads to the people’s diet becoming less and less nutritious.

The other reason is the massive importation of some foods such as chicken and edible oil, which has led to the national production being severely affected.

“Our call to the Government is to study the market and national production. If there is an inventory of products, such as edible oil and chicken, it is not necessary to import them. Now, if there are none in the country, well done, go on and import them.”

Márquez reflected that producers drive the country’s economy: they sow, raise, sell, pay taxes and generate employment, reasons why the private sector is important for the country’s development.

The representative of the federation said that the cattle ranchers do not escape the problems that exist in the Zulia region, such as lack of fuel, power cuts, and insecurity, among others.

Márquez emphasized that the producers are looking for a solution to continue working and boost economic activity in Zulia State, which in recent years has been hit hard by the crisis in the nation.

