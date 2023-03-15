WBC roundup: Venezuela stays unbeaten in Pool D

Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez smacked a two-run single to put Venezuela up for good in a 4-1 win over Nicaragua in Pool D play of the World Baseball Classic on Tuesday in Miami.

By Reuters

Mar 14, 2023

Andrés Giménez of the Cleveland Guardians tied the game 1-1 with a single preceding Suarez’s hit, and Anthony Santander of the Baltimore Orioles went on to add an RBI double for Venezuela (3-0). Jose Alvarado of the Philadelphia Phillies struck out two in the ninth for the save as six Venezuelan pitchers combined for 12 strikeouts.

Steven Leyton hit an RBI groundout for the lone run for Nicaragua (0-4), which will not advance out of Pool D. The Nicaraguans left eight on base and batted 2-for-13 with runners in scoring position.

Canada 5, Colombia 0

Otto López of the Toronto Blue Jays hit a three-run home run and starter Noah Skirrow struck out five batters over five scoreless innings as Canadá shut out Colombia in Pool C action at Phoenix.

Lopez also tripled and scored on Owen Caissie’s RBI single in the eighth inning for Canada (2-1). Bo Naylor added a run-scoring single while Skirrow combined with three relievers to limit Colombia to five hits.

Oscar Mercado of the St. Louis Cardinals had two of the hits for Colombia (1-2).

