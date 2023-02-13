Teachers protested holding hands through the streets of Las Mercedes del Llano demanding fair wages

Posteado en: Actualidad

The struggle of teachers for a fair salary does not stop in Guárico State, and in Las Mercedes del Llano education professionals walked the streets of the city holding hands, as a protest measure to demand an increase in their salaries by Maduro’s administration.

By La Patilla

Feb 12, 2023

Teachers from various schools and of all levels gathered to protest peacefully and demand remuneration in line with the current economic reality and the hyperinflation that affects Venezuelans.

“They are betting at fatigue, but we teachers are stronger and with the full support of a people. We are not going to rest until the national government gives us a prompt response to our salary situation,” emphasized Professor Damicar Celis.

Furthermore, the professors indicated that the only way to avoid the rapid devaluation of the Bolívar and improve their current salary situation is to dollarize income in the country, regarding the de facto price dollarization that has already been experienced in Venezuela for several years.

“We are demanding the right to a decent salary, teachers are not the only ones in this fight, all workers are going through the same situation. No more starvation wages,” expressed Andrés Padrino.

The teachers will remain in the fight, demonstrating peacefully in the “Juan José Rondón” Municipality of this plains state, until their demands are heard by the Chavista authorities.

