8 teams set to begin Caribbean Series in Venezuela

The club’s offensive attack will be anchored by Mel Rojas Jr., Robinson Canó and team captain Emilio Bonifacio. After hitting just .150/.183/.190 in 104 plate appearances in the 2022 Major League season with the Mets, Padres and Braves, Canó hit .300/.326/.325 in 10 games with the Estrellas in the Dominican League’s regular season and helped his club reach the championship series against Licey, with whom he’ll now serve as a reinforcement. In fact, this will be the third straight Caribbean Series for Canó, who hit .368 for the Águilas Cibaeñas (which won the 2021 tournament in Mexico) and .417 last year in the Dominican Republic for the country’s Gigantes del Cibao.