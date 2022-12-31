Ecocides marked the Lara region this year under the indifferent gaze of chavismo

Hundreds of ecocides were committed in Lara State throughout the year 2022, events that occurred in full view of Nicolás Maduro’s regime which turned a “blind eye” to stop these attacks against nature in the region.

Yanitza Martínez // Correspondent LaPatilla

Most ecocides were committed for personal financial gain. One of the most notable was the one carried out in the Torres Municipality, specifically in the Camacaro and Reyes Vargas parishes, where about 60% of their forests were clear cut.

This situation began to be denounced at the beginning of this ending year, and it was known that the illegal activity had the purpose of making charcoal, which was later sold in Barquisimeto and other cities in the country.

Residents of these areas pointed out that these people sell a ton of Vera coal for 200 dollars, while that of Curarí is sold at about 160 dollars and Cují at 130 dollars. All are very slow growing hardwoods.

The rate of loss of forest cover is truly alarming. That’s why activists and residents assure that the 60% of the forests of the Camacaro parish were destroyed, while those of Reyes Vargas Parrish register the clearing of 70% of the vegetation, percentages that lead the statistics on forest cover destruction in the country.

Health Effects

This situation has generated severe effects on the health of the residents of this parish, who state that after logging they burn the wood to produce charcoal, a process that they carry out in the open air, often causing forest fires.

On the other hand, they denounce that the banks of the Tocuyo River were completely cleared of vegetation cover, which is why they also run the risk of this tributary river beginning to dry up and mudslides during the next rainy season.

This indiscriminate activity has become the “negocio redondo” (round business = easy profit) of many people. In this regard, there are those who point to officials of the Bolivarian National Guard of being behind these coal bunkers and marketing the product without major inconveniences.

It is necessary to mention that the Mayor’s Office of the Torres Municipality called 30 companies to seek the legalization of the coal bunkers, and only eight presented the required documentation and only three were authorized before the Ministry of Mines, that is, more than 25 organizations carry out the activity illegally and without any type of permit.

The Vuval environmental movement arose in the Camacaro Parish, and reportedly requested protection measures from the Superior Third Agrarian Court of Barquisimeto. This legal action was declared valid and with it they were able to file a formal lawsuit before the Public Ministry so that G.A. take the required measures related to this case.