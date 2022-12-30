Venezuela foreign assets will not pass to Maduro -opposition

Opposition lawmakers in Venezuela seeking the removal of Juan Guaido as the country’s interim president said on Thursday that foreign assets will not pass to the government of President Nicolás Maduro if Guaido is removed from his post.

Dec 29, 2022

Three of four major opposition groups – Justice First, Democratic Action and A New Era – are backing a bill to oust Guaido and create a five-member commission to manage foreign assets, especially U.S.-based refiner Citgo, a subsidiary of state-owned oil company PDVSA.

The effort received initial approval from the assembly last week, despite warnings from Guaido that Maduro could take control of assets abroad, but must be voted on a second time. Supporters of the bill want voting to take place on Friday.

Protections for Citgo and for over $1 billion in gold stored at the Bank of England are “based on a non-recognition of Maduro which will also be maintained,” Justice First lawmaker Alfonso Marquina told legislators and journalists during a virtual meeting.

Guaido has been the global face of Venezuela’s fractious opposition since 2019, when he invoked the constitution to assume an interim presidency, garnering backing from the United States and other governments that reject Maduro’s 2018 re-election as fraudulent.

But Maduro has remained in control of nearly all Venezuela’s institutions, including its security forces, and Guaido’s interim government, which has control over some foreign assets and runs many embassies, has seen international support wane.

“I repeat that what they have told us is that they will continue to support Venezuela in its fight, they will continue supporting the national assembly,” said A New Era lawmaker Nora Bracho.

Opposition parties hope the United States will extend a license protecting Citgo from possible creditor seizures when the license expires in January.

The Supreme Court in the United Kingdom – where Maduro has sued for access to the gold – has ruled British courts are bound to accept their government does not recognize Maduro as Venezuela’s president “for any purpose.”

