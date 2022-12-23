Fedecámaras Carabobo will propose setting the minimum wage between 200 and 300 dollars by 2023

Posteado en: Actualidad

The president of Fedecámaras Carabobo (Federation of Commerce Chambers), Rafael Trejo, reported that by 2023 they have the goal of increasing production and presenting a formal proposal to improve the salary of Venezuelans.

By La Patilla – Rosimar Sánchez

Dec 22, 2022

He explained that from Fedecámaras they propose that the minimum wage be set between 200 or 300 U.S. dollars a month, so that the population may have greater purchasing power.

He stressed that it is the first time that Fedecámaras proposes to improve the salary of all Venezuelans.

During a press conference, Mr. Trejo specified that the business sector had grown 8% during 2022 and they expect that during 2023 the figure will remain between 5% and 8%.

He stated that fiscal voracity, devaluations, arbitrary inspections and the implementation of some laws have not allowed the growth rate to be higher.

“Economists said that growth in Venezuela was going to be between 12% and 15%, but due to all the problems we continue to suffer, we did not get close to that number (…) There are many laws that must be modified, the Chamber of Construction and The Real Estate Chamber has constant meetings with the Ministry of Housing and Habitat to modify some laws that prohibit you from moving forward, such as the Real Estate Scam Law, Lease Law, and just like these laws, there are others that affect commerce and industries that we must modify so that we can move forward,” he assured.

Furthermore, the President of Fedecámaras Carabobo highlighted the importance of reducing the statutory banking reserve so that credits can be resumed in the country.

In addition, he indicated that they are working to seek international credits.

“The State continues to hold unpaid debts to some businessmen or certain international organizations. So when you owe a person outside, they don’t lend to anyone. What is being sought is that, if possible, a payment plan for the Venezuelan external debt is made so that businessmen can receive foreign credit,” he said.

Central Western Region Economic Block

Trejo announced that from the Central Western Economic Block of Fedecámaras, made up of Lara, Falcón, Cojedes, Portuguesa, Aragua, Yaracuy and Carabobo states will resume citrus planting in these last two states at the end of the first quarter of 2023.

He informed that they expect to plant 300,000 orange plants, distributed in lots between 5 and 10 hectares in each state.

He explained that orange crops take about three years to bear fruit.

“We were investigating what happened to the yellow dragon virus, why all the plants that existed in about 45,000 hectares of citrus dried up and died and now only 4,000 remain. Starting in January we are going to make these rounds with the public and private sectors for the relaunch of citrus plantations(…) The idea is that in about three years we will see a recovery, this crop contributed around 200 or 300 million dollars to the GDP, which belongs to the State and is no longer produced. It would be a great help for the State,” he affirmed.

…

…