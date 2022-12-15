Cancer patients cry out for their lives: they ask for repair of the radiotherapy unit in Guárico

Posteado en: Actualidad

The “Dr. Ramón Millán” Radiotherapy Unit, in San Juan de los Morros, capital of Guárico State, has been inoperative for two weeks. This puts the lives of cancer patients receiving treatment at the aforementioned cancer center at risk.

By La Patilla

Dec 14, 2022

Alba Ruiz, an oncology patient, expressed her concern when not receiving her radiotherapy treatment and urged the Ministry of Health to send technicians to San Juan to repair the cobalt machine.

“There are a number of patients who are receiving radiotherapy and we already have two weeks without (receiving) treatment. This affects us, because everything is paralyzed and that represents a setback for us,” she explained.

At the same time, Nore Zúñiga, an oncology patient, recalled: “If we do not receive our treatment, the cancer can become more aggressive and that is why we need the machine in good condition.”

In the first podcast of the Radio Democracy 2022 Project of the Institute for Press and Society (IPyS) entitled “Cancer in Venezuela: pilgrimage to live”, she narrates the difficulties of patients and highlights that until the middle of this year the Ramón Millán oncology unit was the only public radiotherapy center operating in the interior of the country.

According to the recorded report, the Radiotherapy Unit in Guárico treats some 35 patients, while another 200 people are on the waiting list.

It was also known that the majority of those who receive radiotherapy treatment come from other states of the country and face difficulties related to transportation, lodging and food expenses.

…

…