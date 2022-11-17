UDO Nueva Esparta students watch classes sitting on the floor due to lack of desks

More than a month has passed since the start of presential classes in the current semester and the Ministry for University Education has not responded to the requests of the authorities of the Nueva Esparta campus of the “Universidad de Oriente” (UDO).

By La Patilla – Dexcy Guédez

Nov 16, 2022

One of the most pressing problems is the lack of desks, whose deficit is estimated to be of at least 400 seats. This keeps students from many subjects lreceiving classes sitting on the floor.

Erick Arcia, leader of the “100% Udistas” student movement, asserted that the students themselves have managed to recover some desks, but they do it with their own money, because the ministerial entity that is responsible for resolving the situation remains completely unconcerned.

“There is a great desire to study and that is why we do not mind listening to classes sitting on the floor,” Arcia said after leaving a computer class.

In addition, he said that they managed to recover a bus for student transport, thanks to the contribution of the Government of Nueva Esparta, but it had to be stopped due to new breakdowns.

This has caused many students not to attend classes because they do not have money to pay for public transportation.

The student dining room is not working either, which also limits student attendance at that university campus.

Arcia emphasized the seriousness of the lack of basic water and electricity services, which are a true reflection of what happens in the different towns on the island of Margarita.

“There are very few bathrooms that are available and are exclusively for the use of the ladies. The men “grab the bush” to relieve themselves,” said the student leader.

…

…