Sigue EN VIVO la sesión de la legítima Asamblea Nacional de este #1Nov Lapatilla noviembre 01 2022, 10:53 amPosteado en: En la CalleCompártelo:Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google News (Opens in new window) El presidente encargado de Venezuela, Juan Guaidó (c, al fondo) preside una sesión ordinaria del Legislativo junto al primer vicepresidente de la Asamblea Nacional, Juan Pablo Guanipa (i), y al segundo vicepresidente, Carlos Berrizbeitia (d), este martes en San Antonio de los Altos (Venezuela). EFE/ Miguel Gutiérrez ¿Quieres recibir nuestro exclusivo boletín informativo en tu correo? ¡Suscríbete a #BoletinPatilla! Sigue EN VIVO la sesión de la legítima Asamblea Nacional de este martes #1Nov. lapatilla.com