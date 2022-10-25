Temblor de magnitud 5,1 alarmó a habitantes de California (VIDEO)

Posteado en:  USA
CNN

 

Un sismo de magnitud 5,1 se registró en Seven Trees, cerca de San José, en California, reporta el Servicio Geológico de Estados Unidos?? (USGS, por sus siglas en inglés).

Por CNN

La información preliminar del USGS dice que el temblor estaba a 6,9 km de profundidad y tembló alrededor de las 11:42 a.m. (hora del Pacífico).

“Se pueden esperar temblores adicionales por réplicas en la región. Continuamos monitoreando esta región”, tuiteó el Servicio Geológico de California.

 