Mayor Rafael Ramírez: We will turn Maracaibo into a haven for binational trade

Rafael Ramírez Colina, Mayor of Maracaibo, applauded the reopening of the border between Colombia and Venezuela. He said that the operational guidelines must be clear and he is certain of significant development coming to the city.

By Correspondent

Mr. Ramírez reported that with the start-up of cross border commercial traffic between Colombia and Venezuela, Maracaibo has two key proposals to boost the regional economy: “Being a binational commercial refuge and offering an exportable supply of the city.“

The mayor of Maracaibo affirmed that they will take advantage of the opportunity to manage greater benefit to the municipality and offer the neighboring country several exportable products from Maracaibo, such as peanuts, shrimp and crab.

He pointed out that it is necessary to build a framework of rules that allow the private sector to be protected in order to develop sustainable and reliable economic activity.

The municipal authority announced that a binational meeting is being prepared in Maracaibo, as the host city, where several businessmen from both countries will meet, to further promote relations between Colombia and Venezuela.