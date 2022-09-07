Leakage of calcined alumina in Bauxilum is a huge danger to the health of the inhabitants of Ciudad Guayana (Photos)

The images of the cars, parking lots and even plants covered with a “white” powder immediately circulated through social networks. The question of those affected was what is that powder?

By La Patilla – Pableysa Ostos

Sep 06, 2022

Some of the sectors affected this Monday, September 5th, were: Villa Ikabarú; Rosa Bela; El Caimito; Curagua; Camino Real; El Guamo and Lomas del Caroní. A “CVG Bauxilum” (Corporación Venezolana de Guayana – Bauxilum) worker commented that “this weekend, in an irresponsible action, the company management ordered the start-up of calciner 1, which had been out of service for quite a long time.”

“This white powder is ultra-fine alumina, the material outside processing parameters that is expelled into the environment caused by the lack of filters in the calcining tower. This material is so fine that the wind disperses it, but it is still aluminum oxide and people inhale it,” added the company worker.

He warned that it is extremely abrasive, so much so that it can even corrode car paint due to its silica content “but the worst thing is that it can cause lung diseases. What is happening in that plant is very serious. They ordered the start up at all costs, even at the cost of the health of the inhabitants near the industrial zone.”

The same source explained that the calciner has been out of service for quite some time, thus ruling out the hypothesis that it was recently damaged. “Because those filters must be maintained or replaced at every plant shutdown, or every six months. Bauxilum has not made scheduled plant shutdowns since 2010. But for the alumina to have ‘traveled’ to the Monte Carmelo neighborhood, it must be that there is no filtration, they cannot be filtering anything or almost nothing.”

It was known that until the afternoon-night of this Monday they had not been able to control the leak.

But what is calcined alumina (aluminum oxide)? According to experts it is a white and odorless powder, which is a necessary component for the manufacture of primary aluminum.

The World Health Organization (WHO) highlights that human contact with calcined alumina can cause irritation to the skin, eyes and throat.

And to that they add that prolonged inhalation of dust can cause lung damage and affect the central nervous system. The WHO recommends washing the skin with soap and water, rinsing the eyes and mouth with plenty of water for several minutes and go to the doctor.

